Stellenbosch sign Lehlogonolo Mojela from TS Galaxy

Stellenbosch have continued to boost their squad for next season with the acquisition of attacker Lehlogonolo Mojela from TS Galaxy on a long-term deal.
Mojela joins Stellies after a good campaign with the Rockets where he scored seven goals in all competitions. He follows midfielder Sanele Barns who has arrived in the Cape winelands from Richards Bay.
“We are delighted to bolster our attacking line-up by welcoming Lehlogonolo to the club,” said Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie.
“He is a dynamic player who we have been monitoring for some time and we believe he will be a valuable addition to our squad who will aid the club in its ambitions to compete on all fronts.”
Mojela also recently represented South Africa at the 2024 Cosafa Cup where he featured with new club teammates Athenkosi Mcaba, Thabo Moloisane, Devin Titus and Antonio van Wyk.
