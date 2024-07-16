Highbury rope in top Nelson Mandela Bay administrator
Isaac Klaas named as rising team’s new general manager
Newly promoted Highbury FC have roped in seasoned football administrator Isaac Klaas as the team’s new general manager.
Klaas, who worked at the SA Football Association (Safa) headquarters as the manager of membership and governance for three years, handed in his resignation on Monday morning...
