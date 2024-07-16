East Cape deserves another pro team — Highbury coach Sibiya
Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya believes the Eastern Cape is bursting with talented football players and deserves another team in the professional set-up.
The well-travelled coach, who has coached TS Sporting and Amavarara among others, said two teams were not enough for the province’s riches in talent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.