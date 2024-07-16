Chippa sign Ndlovu and Madingwane ahead of new Dstv season

Chippa United signed two more players at the weekend, bringing the number of recruits to nine ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.
The Gqeberha side have signed winger and former Baroka player, Boy Madingwane, and defender Seun “Tower” Ndlovu, both on a three-year contract.
Ndlovu, who hails from Bushbuckridge, walked away with the Player of the Tournament award at the ABC Motsepe League play-offs in Upington, Northern Cape, while playing for Kruger United.
The two new players join veteran midfielder Andile Jali, former TS Galaxy midfielder Aphelele Teto, on loan from Scottish side Livingston, and winger Giovanni Philander, Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko and Blessing Jali.
Sithole, 25, last played at Uthongathi in the 2022/2023 season, but has also played for lower league Ladysmith United, and second-tier outfits Free State Stars and Casric Stars.
Attacking midfielder Jacobs, 21, was last at Pretoria Callies but left them at the end of the 2022/2023 season and did not play professional football in the last campaign.
Former Maritzburg United centre-back Jali, 24, made only eight appearances for The People of Choice last season in the 2023/2024 campaign and has 25 professional appearances over three seasons in his career.
Winger Mazibuko, 20, last played professional football for Jomo Cosmos.
