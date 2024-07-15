Soccer

Stellenbosch boost their squad with midfielder Sanele Barns

15 July 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Stellenbosch have signed midfielder Sanele Barns from Richards Bay.
Image: Stellenbosch

Preparations for next season are in full swing by DStv Premiership clubs and Stellenbosch have boosted their squad with the acquisition of midfielder Sanele Barns from Richards Bay. 

Barns, who has signed a long-term contract with Stellies, arrives with a reputation after an impressive last season where he scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances. 

Barns, 27, helped Richards Bay retain their top-flight status through the play-offs and his stellar performances throughout last season saw him nominated for the DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season award. 

“We are delighted to welcome Sanele to the club. He was one of the standout performers in the league last season and we are excited to add a player of his calibre and experience to our squad, especially as we embark on our first campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup,” said Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie. 

“We are looking forward to him making a big impact at the club and have no doubt he will contribute hugely towards our continued success.”

