Soccer

Highbury coach Sibiya signs three-year deal

No-one better suited to lead team into Motsepe Foundation Championship league, says club boss Klopper

Premium
14 July 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Well-travelled Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya has been handed a three-year contract by club boss Cameron Klopper for helping the team gain promotion.

The Gqeberha-based side were crowned champions of the 2023/2024 Motsepe Foundation Championships playoffs and will be making their debut in the league in late August...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read