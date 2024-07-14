Highbury coach Sibiya signs three-year deal
No-one better suited to lead team into Motsepe Foundation Championship league, says club boss Klopper
Well-travelled Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya has been handed a three-year contract by club boss Cameron Klopper for helping the team gain promotion.
The Gqeberha-based side were crowned champions of the 2023/2024 Motsepe Foundation Championships playoffs and will be making their debut in the league in late August...
