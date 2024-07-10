Shandre Campbell thanks SuperSport as he makes move to Club Brugge KV in Belgium

SuperSport United have agreed transfer terms with Belgium champions Club Brugge KV for the permanent transfer of highly promising winger Shandre Campbell for an undisclosed fee.

Campbell was one of the key players for coach Gavin Hunt and United with a telling contribution of 30 appearances, five goals and six assists in all competitions last season.

For his troubles he was nominated for DStv Premiership Young Player of the Year and Nedbank Player of the Year at the PSL awards but he lost out to Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates.

“I would like to thank the head coach Gavin Hunt for putting his faith and trust in me during the season and for never doubting me,” he said.

“I feel privileged to have worked with all the outstanding SuperSport United coaches and support staff who have guided me to be the best that I can be in every age group since I was 11.