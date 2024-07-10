Richards Bay sign R100m sponsorship deal with Phakwe Gas, announce six players

Richards Bay have signed a sponsorship of R100m from Phakwe Gas and also announced six players as part of their ambitious plans to be competitive in the DStv Premiership next season.

Richards Bay, who secured their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status through the play-offs, have signed Thabiso Kutumela, Keegan Allan, Siyethemba Sithebe, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Sbani Mntungwa and Fezile Gcaba.

Speaking at their season launch at Richards Bay on Wednesday, club chairman Jomo Biyela also announced they have signed a three-year R100m sponsorship with Phakwe Gas.

As part of the sponsorship, Richards Bay will get R20m a year for three years and the remaining R40m will be used for infrastructure development like setting up a training centre.