Last-minute Ollie Watkins winner sends England into Euros final

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored a stoppage-time winner to send England through to their second successive European Championship final on Wednesday as they finally turned on the style to beat Netherlands 2-1 on a memorable night in Dortmund.

With the match looking set for extra time, Watkins received a pass from fellow sub Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner.

Xavi Simons had brilliantly put the Dutch ahead after seven minutes, with England equalising 11 minutes later with a Harry Kane penalty.

Chances came and went in an all action first half, things settled in the second before the late drama that sends England to play Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

It was a frenetic start as Simons robbed Declan Rice and slammed a screamer into top corner, and though the Orange Wall behind the goal erupted, it proved something of a false dawn.