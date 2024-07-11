Highbury coach goes local in search of talent
New players — mostly from Eastern Cape — to be unveiled next week
Newly promoted Highbury have scoured for and secured talent within the province to bolster their side ahead of their debut season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, which starts in late August.
The Nelson Mandela Bay club recently held a two-day trial session in search of talent to strengthen the team as they prepare for what will be an exciting, testing season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.