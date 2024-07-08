Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung says high-level discussions are continuing with legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune about his future role at the club.
Amakhosi held a celebratory event at the end of last season to thank Khune as one of their most decorated players but his role at the club has not been fully clarified and remains anyone’s guess.
The relationship between Khune, 37, who has indicated he wants to continue playing, and the club has been tumultuous recently after he was suspended in December to attend a corrective programme to meet set expectations for a professional athlete.
“We are certainly in discussions with Khune but the club will make announcements,” said Motaung on Monday during an event where Chiefs announced they will be playing a preseason Toyota Cup match against Tanzanian giants Young Africans at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 28.
‘He’s like my little brother': Jessica Motaung on Itumeleng Khune as discussions continue about his role
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“It’s been 25 years and he is like a little brother to me. We are having discussions around what the opportunities for him are and we are looking forward to announcing that in the future.”
Khune’s former teammate Willard Katsande said whatever decision the former Bafana Bafana number one makes must be respected.
“We were part of the captain’s committee together and I came to football to make friends, so he is one of the friends that football gave me. We always talk and he is always positive about every situation he is faced with.”
Katsande, who also captained Chiefs on occasions, said Khune must never doubt himself because he has made a massive contribution to Amakhosi and South African football.
“It is up to him to decide what he really wants to do but at the same time he doesn’t need to doubt what he contributed to Kaizer Chiefs and how much he touched souls out there. Every goalkeeper, when he has the ball, always wants to be like Khune.
“He left a blueprint in football. If he decides to go the other side of retirement or he still wants to play, we have to support him. The most important thing for him is to listen to his body and not bow to pressure.
“Whatever he decides, we must support him because at the end of the day it’s between him and his family, we just need to support him.”
