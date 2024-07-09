Chippa United unveil four new signings
Xolani Sithole, Thobani Jacobs, Sifiso Mazibuko and Blessing Jali are the four new players unveiled by Chippa United on Tuesday, ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.
Coach Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo have been working around the clock in search of players who will implement their philosophy...
