Soccer

More new signings expected at Chippa

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 08 July 2024

After a busy week, Chippa United are likely to announce more new signings.

Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi has not been held back on his cheque book since the transfer window opened on July 1...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read