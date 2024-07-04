Chippa United confirm signing Andile Jali

Chippa United on Thursday confirmed the signing of former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Eastern Cape-born Andile Jali.
The Chilli Boys posted images of Jali, 34, signing his contract.
“Chippa United FC is delighted to announce the signing of the prominent Andile Jali for the upcoming season,” the post read.
“Born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, Jali left the province to pursue a successful career in both international and domestic football.
“He is finally returning to his home province, bringing his wealth of experience and skills to strengthen our squad.
“Welcome back to the Eastern Cape Mhlekazi!” the post concluded.
Jali has six league winners medals to his name with Orlando Pirates (2) and Mamelodi Sundowns (4) and will bring much-needed experience to the Chilli Boys, who will want to improve on their 12th-place position of last season.
He was a free agent for six months after parting ways with Moroka Swallows in December 2023.
Making his international debut in 2010, Jali went on to represent the green and gold on 49 occasions, scoring five goals.
He began his pro career at Pretoria University in 2007 before joining Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, where he spent six years, making 98 appearances (eight goals) while accumulating six trophies between 2009 and 2014.
His career took him to Belgium next, where he played for KV Oostende in the Belgian Pro League.
He was there for four years before returning home to join Mamelodi Sundowns, where he helped the side to four back-to-back league title wins, between 2018 and 2022.
That formed part of an eight-trophy haul between 2018 and 2023.
Image: FACEBOOK
