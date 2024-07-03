Soccer

Hard work the reason for Pefa’s success stories, Jennings says

Efforts pay off, with notable achievements including Highbury’s promotion

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 03 July 2024

Keeping the footballing heritage strong among their stakeholders is the key to continued growth as an organisation, Port Elizabeth Football Association (Pefa) president Angelique Jennings said.

Jennings was speaking after three clubs under the Pefa banner achieved meritorious achievements in recent weeks. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read