Andile Jali set to call Gqeberha home

Chippa United are set to announce the signing of former Bafana Bafana midfielder and Eastern Cape-born Andile Jali on Thursday.
Jali, who has six league winners medals to his name with Orlando Pirates (2) and Mamelodi Sundowns (4), was to be announced as Chippa’s new man at a media conference at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday but the engagement was postponed at the 11th hour without an official reason.
The former Sundowns player was expected to be officially unveiled by the club on Thursday.
Jali, born in Matatiele, will bring much-needed experience to the Chilli Boys, who will want to improve on their 12th-place position of last season.
He was a free agent for six months after parting ways with Moroka Swallows in December 2023.
Making his international debut in 2010, Jali went on to represent the green and gold on 49 occasions, scoring five goals.
He began his pro career at Pretoria University in 2007 before joining Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, where he spent six years, making 98 appearances (eight goals) while accumulating six trophies between 2009 and 2014.
His career took him to Belgium next, where he played for KV Oostende in the Belgian Pro League.
He was there for four years before returning home to join Mamelodi Sundowns, where he helped the side to four back-to-back league title wins, between 2018 and 2022.
That formed part of an eight-trophy haul between 2018 and 2023.
Jali was initially dismissed by Swallows after what the club described as an illegal strike in December 2023 when the majority of the squad demanded early payment before Christmas and boycotted a fixture when there was a delay.
Swallows were unable to honour PSL fixtures against Golden Arrows and Sundowns in December, which resulted in a fine and the docking of six points from the Soweto side.
Jali subsequently brought the club before the PSL’s dispute resolution committee, in the hope of recouping some of the funds he believed were owed to him.
However, the committee threw the matter out and ordered Jali to pay costs.
Andile Jali set to call Gqeberha home
