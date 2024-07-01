Spain deserved win says coach who now has Germany in his sights

Spain enjoyed almost total control of Sunday's Euro 2024 win over Georgia and were now looking forward with confidence to a quarterfinal against Germany, coach Luis de la Fuente said.
Spain came back after conceding an own goal to beat Georgia 4-1 in their last-16 tie at the Düsseldorf Arena on Sunday and were praised by their coach for an efficient performance.
“I think we controlled the game at all times with brilliant stages of play against an opponent that defended really well and was good on the counterattack.
“We need to properly value how important this victory is because our opponent was a really good team,” De la Fuente told a press conference.
Spain fell behind when centre-back Robin Le Normand turned Otar Kakabadze's bouncing cross into his own net but were level at halftime before going on to dominate the second half.
“We knew that Georgia's danger came from the transition and counterattack, but they didn’t have any shots on goal,” De la Fuente added.
“Of course, when they scored we were a bit nervous for a while, but we created so many chances that the result could have been 8-1 to us.”
Spain next take on hosts Germany in Stuttgart on Friday in the quarterfinals.
“We have a lot of confidence and a team with talent, quality and commitment. Being convinced of your ability is very important. I don’t want to offend anyone but we have the best team at this tournament,” said De la Fuente.
“Germany is a fantastic team, they have some of the best players in the world and they are very organised, very disciplined. But they will face a team that is very similar to them, very committed, very well organised, difficult to overcome, hungry with lots of ambition.
“I know it's the usual thing to say but in football it's the small details that will decide the match and what happens in the end,” he added.
Georgia will be overjoyed at how Euro 2024 went, coach Willy Sagnol said.
“We're a bit sad because we lost. But I'm sure in some days we will realise what we have done and I'm sure happiness is going to come back very quickly,” said the Frenchman.
The lowest-ranked team at the tournament, at their first major finals, defied all expectations to progress from their group after sparkling performances including a shock win over a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal.
“You have to take some time to sit and look at what you have done. I think we can sit in peace and quiet and everyone can be very happy at the last year, because the evolution of the team, the squad, has been absolutely fantastic,” said Sagnol.
“I'm very proud of what the players have done in the last months. Now it's the end of a journey, but I'm sure the next one will also be very exciting.”
“To take the lead, it was our first offensive situation, but I think if at halftime we had still led 1-0, we would have had a bit more energy for the second half,” he said, also lamenting an injury to talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
“But in the large spectrum, Spain deserved the win, there's no doubt about it.”
When the dust settles, Georgia's next focus will be on getting back to another big tournament, the coach said.
“I think it will take some days to realise because I think it was such a fantastic team and group performance ... We worked so hard to get here, we will try our hardest to come back to another major tournament,” he said.
“We are so happy and proud of what we have done in the last days, the last weeks ... Everything has been such a great experience. I think tomorrow morning everyone will want only one thing — to come back.” — Reuters
Spain deserved win says coach who now has Germany in his sights
Image: Fabian Bimmer / Reuters
