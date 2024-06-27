Highbury need municipal help in securing PSL-accredited home stadium
Newly-promoted side want to operate from their Gqeberha base
Newly-promoted Highbury Football Club are determined to remain in Gqeberha provided they are able to get assistance from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in securing proper stadium options to submit to the Premier Soccer League before the Motsepe Foundation Championship starts in late August.
Highbury became the toast of the Eastern Cape last weekend after they won the ABC Motsepe League and secured promotion to the Motsepe Foundation League, which falls under the umbrella of the PSL...
