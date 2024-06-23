Williams wins PSL Footballer award, Maswanganyi and Pirates also clean up

Many might have felt Sekhukhune United left-back Asekho Tiwani's wonder strike that handed his team a 1-0 league win against Cape Town Spurs on April 20, hitting the ball from a few metres past the halfway line to beat keeper Zama Dlamini from close to 50m, could have got the nod.
Other Sundowns winners were Grant Kekana with Premiership Defender of the Season and Ntando Nkosi with DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season.
2023-24 PSL Awards winners
DStv Premiership Footballer of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Top Scorer: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Goal of the Season: Thabitso Lebitso (Orlando Pirates; 3-2 win v Kaizer Chiefs, FNB Stadium, March 9)
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Referee of the Season: Sikhumbuzo Gasa
Assistant referee of the Season: Romario Phiri
PSL Chairman's Award: Mamelodi Sundowns
Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goalscorer: Prince Nxumalo (JDR Stars)
DStv Diski Challenge Top Goal Scorer: Thabang Mahlangu (SuperSport United)
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC)
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
