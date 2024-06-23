Fuellkrug strikes late as Germany draw with Swiss to win Euro group

Hosts Germany came back from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw with Switzerland thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Niclas Fuellkrug that sends them into the knockout stage of Euro 2024 as winners of Group A, with the Swiss finishing in second place.

Germany's Robert Andrich had a 17th-minute goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up, and 11 minutes later Dan Ndoye scored with a deft volleyed finish for the Swiss before striking the foot of the post two minutes later.

Germany exerted enormous pressure in the second half but they struggled to get shots on target, and substitute Fuellkrug had to bale them out with a late header to grab a share of the spoils and secure the group victory.

Germany now face the second-placed team in Group C, with England, Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia all still in the mix, in Dortmund on June 29.