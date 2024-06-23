Courage helped Highbury gain promotion
Upwardly mobile Gqeberha side dream of reaching top flight in coming years
Highbury are the toast of Eastern Cape football after the club gained promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (former National First Division) in Upington on Friday.
After an arduous route through the trying structures of SA football, the Gqeberha side now find themselves a rung just below the DStv Premiership and they will have dreams and ambitions of reaching the top flight in the coming seasons...
