Cosafa Cup gives exposure to players — Mkhalele

Having a group of players capable of competing at the highest level was one of the reasons for the final selections of the 23-player SA men’s squad for the Cosafa Cup starting in Gqeberha this week, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele said.
The former Bafana legend, who made 66 appearances for SA scoring eight goals as a midfielder, initially had a preliminary group of 51 players to choose from.
He made the final selections to the squad last week as the team prepared for the tournament to be hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay and Wolfson Stadiums from June 26 to July 7.
Bafana are in Group A, where they will do battle against Mozambique (Wednesday, 6pm, NMB Stadium), Botswana (Saturday, 3pm, Wolfson Stadium) and Eswatini (July 2, 3pm, NMB Stadium).
Bafana, the third most prolific side in terms of competition wins with five titles, will be hoping to advance through the group unscathed and continue their pursuit of a sixth Cosafa Cup crown.
Mkhalele and the technical team view the regional competition as the perfect opportunity to increase their player database.
Furthermore, he insists the tournament will give the hosts the exposure and international experience required during upcoming qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the World Cup qualifiers.
“For us to be able to compete and achieve our results, our view is that it is important to have more players to select from, but more importantly, players with the required competence to perform at the highest level of football,” he said ahead of their first outing on Wednesday.
“As we observed during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier in 2024, football on the continent has improved drastically.
“So, for us to sustain the current performance of Bafana Bafana and improve it, it is important that we have players who can perform at that level without any doubt,” Mkhalele added.
The Cosafa Cup features 12 nations divided into three groups of four teams.
Zambia, having won the competition an unprecedented seven times, will be looking to defend their title and extend their reign as the competition’s most successful side, while a win this year will see them become the first side to win three titles in a row.
Looking to spoil the party for the Zambians will be Zimbabwe, who have won the competition six times, while SA (5) and Angola (3) will also be looking to have a say in where the trophy finds its home for the next year.
Bafana Bafana squad: Mondli Mpoto, Jaedin Rhodes, Olwethu Mzimela, Ethan Brooks, Samukelo Xulu, Liam Bern, Thabang Matuludi, Devin Titus, Keanu Cupido, Mfundo Thikazi, Thabo Moloisane, Asanele Velebayi, Rushwin Dortley, Tshepang Moremi, Athenkosi Mcaba, Ashley Cupido, Malebogo Modise, Thabang Sibanyoni, Sirgio Kammies, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Yanela Mbuthuma, Antonio van Wyk.
HeraldLIVE
Cosafa Cup gives exposure to players — Mkhalele
Sports reporter
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
