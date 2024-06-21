Gqeberha's Highbury celebrate promotion to national first division

The Eastern Cape will have another team competing for honours in the top tiers of SA football after Gqeberha’s Highbury gained promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (formerly the National First Division) on Friday afternoon.
Highbury fans and officials swamped the field with delight after they beat KwaZulu-Natal’s Njampela 2-1 in their National ABC Motsepe League semifinal at the Mxoli Dicky Stadium in Upington, courtesy of goals from Tsepo Cetywayo and Tlhalefang Batsi.
They will now meet Kruger United, who also gained promotion, in the final on Sunday.
Though the final will be a formality because both sides earned the step up, head coach Kabelo Sibiya said they wanted to clinch the silverware to crown a five-star performance.
The last Eastern Cape team to have won the national playoffs and gained promotion was Bizana Pondo Chiefs.
Pondo Chiefs got relegated two seasons back and Amavarara lost out on a chance at promotion in 2023, missing out by goal difference in booking a place in the semis.
But the footballing Gods smiled on the Eastern Cape on Friday.
From the get-go, the Eastern Cape champions, who only arrived in Upington on Monday morning after a delayed regional final on Sunday afternoon, seemed comfortable and not fazed by the big stage.
They were not scared to throw men up front in attack, a philosophy that the former TS Sporting coach Sibiya used to good effect this season.
He again did it against his opposite number, Njampela coach and friend Tshepo Motsoeneng.
They often caught Njampela on the counter with their pacy front three Cetywayo, captain Mohau Mokate and Javian Rooi.
Their first clear chance came via a Rooi shot outside the 18-yard area but a fully-stretched Lethumusa Xulu came to the rescue with a fingertip save with the ball destined to sneak in his right hand post.
Though Highbury seemed comfortable up front, they had sometimes struggled at the back.
They battled to clear their lines against Njampela’s long balls and crosses.
But they continued probing forward which resulted in Cetywayo scoring the first goal from inside the box after Njampela failed to clear a long throw.
One almost became two for Highbury but Mokate directed his strike straight at the keeper.
The teams went into the halftime break with Highbury leading 1-0.
Within a few minutes into the second stanza, Highbury doubled their lead with a beautiful free kick from Batsi.
Though Njampela scored through Nqaba Xulu with five minutes remaining, it was just a consolation as Highbury eased to the win.
