Chippa United have made a shocking clean sweep and have released 16 players while two of their loanees have gone back to their clubs ahead of the 2024/2025 season.
The club’s chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, announced the departures in a statement late on Thursday afternoon.
The players leaving include their captain Roscoe Pietersen, goalkeepers Darren Johnson and Namibian Lloyd Kazapua, Luvuyo Memela, Azola Ntsabo, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Senzo Nkwanyana, Siphelele Luthuli, Menzi Ndwandwe, Andile Fakude, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Diego Appollis, Khanyisile Mayo, Siseko Manona, Yuriq Conwood and Andile Mbenyane, who announced his retirement at the end of last season.
Goodman Mosele and Malebogo Modise have returned to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively.
The Chilli Boys had a season with fluctuating results, initially showing potential for a top-eight finish but ultimately ending up in 12th place.
At the end of the season, the club’s co-coach Thabo September said the club required numerous reinforcements, saying several important players were expected to leave in the coming transfer window.
He said this was necessary to maintain high standards and be competitive for top honours next season.
September urged the club to strengthen specific positions including the goalkeeper, left-back, defensive midfielder and striker positions.
“This announcement comes with the promise of exciting new signings that will be unveiled in due course,” Mpengesi said.
“Fans can also look forward to seeing new faces from the Eastern Cape as we continue to build a strong and competitive team for the coming season.”
The transfer window opens on July 1.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa make shocking clean sweep
Image: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Chippa United have made a shocking clean sweep and have released 16 players while two of their loanees have gone back to their clubs ahead of the 2024/2025 season.
The club’s chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, announced the departures in a statement late on Thursday afternoon.
The players leaving include their captain Roscoe Pietersen, goalkeepers Darren Johnson and Namibian Lloyd Kazapua, Luvuyo Memela, Azola Ntsabo, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Senzo Nkwanyana, Siphelele Luthuli, Menzi Ndwandwe, Andile Fakude, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Diego Appollis, Khanyisile Mayo, Siseko Manona, Yuriq Conwood and Andile Mbenyane, who announced his retirement at the end of last season.
Goodman Mosele and Malebogo Modise have returned to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively.
The Chilli Boys had a season with fluctuating results, initially showing potential for a top-eight finish but ultimately ending up in 12th place.
At the end of the season, the club’s co-coach Thabo September said the club required numerous reinforcements, saying several important players were expected to leave in the coming transfer window.
He said this was necessary to maintain high standards and be competitive for top honours next season.
September urged the club to strengthen specific positions including the goalkeeper, left-back, defensive midfielder and striker positions.
“This announcement comes with the promise of exciting new signings that will be unveiled in due course,” Mpengesi said.
“Fans can also look forward to seeing new faces from the Eastern Cape as we continue to build a strong and competitive team for the coming season.”
The transfer window opens on July 1.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Cricket