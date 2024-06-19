Ronwen Williams returns to inspire Gelvandale youth
Bafana Bafana captain giving back to community he grew up in with establishment of coaching foundation
Giving the youth a platform to show off their talents will be a priority for Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams after the launch of his foundation in Gqeberha at the weekend.
Dubbed the Ronwen 30 Foundation, the organisation aims to empower young people through sport, similar to how he made his way through the ranks as a junior up to the national side...
