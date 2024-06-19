Nabi will need personnel upgrade if signed by Chiefs — Radebe
Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says Nasreddine Nabi, who is being tipped to be Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach, would be a solid addition in the club’s search for a return to its glory days.
But he stressed that management would need to support him in recruiting top players...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.