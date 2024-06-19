Soccer

Nabi will need personnel upgrade if signed by Chiefs — Radebe

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 19 June 2024

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says Nasreddine Nabi, who is being tipped to be Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach, would be a solid addition in the club’s search for a return to its glory days.

But he stressed that management would need to support him in recruiting top players...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read