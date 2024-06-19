For the second consecutive year, the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup from June 26 to July 7 will kick off with a clash between Eswatini and Botswana, but this time it will be at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
The 3pm showdown is a repeat of last year’s opener, where a goal from Lebogang Ditsele helped Botswana to a 1-0 win at King Zwelitini Stadium, Umlazi.
Hosts SA will meet Mozambique in the second Group A clash at the same venue, which has a 6pm kick-off.
That is sure to be a feisty tie between the neighbours and a fascinating fixture between two sides who love to attack.
Zimbabwe return to the prestigious regional showpiece competition for the first time since 2021 and open their Group B campaign against Comoros on June 27 (3pm).
That match will also be at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
There will be a heavyweight clash between record seven-time winners and defending champions Zambia when they take on East African guest nation Kenya on the same day at 6pm.
Kenya will be making their second Cosafa Cup appearance having debuted in 2013 when they went out in the pool stages.
Kenya will be the fifth-highest-ranked side in the tournament and have made a solid start to their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign with a win and two draws from their four games.
The first games in Group C are also at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue as last year’s beaten finalists Lesotho take on Seychelles at 3pm and Angola face-off against Namibia at 6pm.
After those games, the action will switch to the Wolfson Stadium until the final round of group games that are played simultaneously when the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium returns as a venue.
It will remain the tournament host through the semifinals (July 5), bronze-medal match and final (both July 7).
The groups are:
A: South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, Botswana
B: Zambia, Kenya, Comoros, Zimbabwe
C: Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, Seychelles. — Cosafa Media
Cosafa Cup action set to kick off in Gqeberha
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
For the second consecutive year, the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup from June 26 to July 7 will kick off with a clash between Eswatini and Botswana, but this time it will be at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
The 3pm showdown is a repeat of last year’s opener, where a goal from Lebogang Ditsele helped Botswana to a 1-0 win at King Zwelitini Stadium, Umlazi.
Hosts SA will meet Mozambique in the second Group A clash at the same venue, which has a 6pm kick-off.
That is sure to be a feisty tie between the neighbours and a fascinating fixture between two sides who love to attack.
Zimbabwe return to the prestigious regional showpiece competition for the first time since 2021 and open their Group B campaign against Comoros on June 27 (3pm).
That match will also be at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
There will be a heavyweight clash between record seven-time winners and defending champions Zambia when they take on East African guest nation Kenya on the same day at 6pm.
Kenya will be making their second Cosafa Cup appearance having debuted in 2013 when they went out in the pool stages.
Kenya will be the fifth-highest-ranked side in the tournament and have made a solid start to their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign with a win and two draws from their four games.
The first games in Group C are also at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue as last year’s beaten finalists Lesotho take on Seychelles at 3pm and Angola face-off against Namibia at 6pm.
After those games, the action will switch to the Wolfson Stadium until the final round of group games that are played simultaneously when the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium returns as a venue.
It will remain the tournament host through the semifinals (July 5), bronze-medal match and final (both July 7).
The groups are:
A: South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, Botswana
B: Zambia, Kenya, Comoros, Zimbabwe
C: Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, Seychelles. — Cosafa Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Pages
Rugby