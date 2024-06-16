Late Weghorst goal gives Netherlands win over Poland

Striker Wout Weghorst came off the bench to snatch a late winner with his first touch and give the Netherlands a deserved 2-1 comeback victory over Poland in their Group D opener at the European Championship on Sunday.

Weghorst had barely been on the field when he slid home Nathan Ake's perfect pass into the area in the 83rd minute to send the tens of thousands of “Oranje” fans at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion into raptures.

“So important to get the early win and for me personally it's a dream scenario,” the 31-year-old said of his 12th goal for the Netherlands. “I saw it coming and I felt the goal coming. Our aim now is to leave with the trophy.”

As expected, the Dutch dominated from the off with slick-passing attacks. But they were shocked in the 16th minute when Adam Buksa, replacing Poland's injured talisman Robert Lewandowski, rose above three defenders to flick home stand-in captain Piotr Zielinski's corner.