“This team is still coming together,” he said. “Everybody's expecting us to waltz through. There's a lot of hard work ahead.
“We're short of certain things, we're finding the best possible solutions. We've had a complicated run-in to this, but the spirit of the group was there for everybody to see and we will grow from that.”
Man of the match Bellingham took issue with the suggestion that England's second-half performance showed a need for improvement, saying they would take the positives from the game.
“Commonly with the team there's a negative theme around all our games — and sometimes rightly so — but in this case you take the positives,” he said.
“OK, maybe we had to hold on at times and suffer a bit, but we kept a clean sheet and when you keep a clean sheet all you have to do is score one goal.”
England’s gritty win over Serbia good for team spirit, Southgate says
Image: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
England's rearguard effort in a nervy second half as they held on to beat Serbia 1-0 on Sunday will hold the team in good stead as they look to go far at Euro 2024, coach Gareth Southgate said.
England, runners-up in the 2020 edition and seeking to win a trophy befitting their vast array of attacking talent, started brilliantly and led after 13 minutes through midfielder Jude Bellingham's superb header.
But they created few chances and allowed Serbia, who were much improved after the break, to play their way back into the Group C game though they rarely threatened an equaliser.
“I'm pleased we had to show a different side, we had to show resilience to defend our box because as a group that builds a huge spirit,” Southgate said.
“Our team ran out of energy and that didn't surprise me because of the lack of 90 minutes that lots of the players have had. We can be more efficient in the way we played in the first half, which would also help us.”
Southgate said England were still a side in transition, without stalwarts such as centre-back Harry Maguire, who is injured, and midfielder Jordan Henderson, who was left out of the Euros, and with several inexperienced players in the squad.
“This team is still coming together,” he said. “Everybody's expecting us to waltz through. There's a lot of hard work ahead.
“We're short of certain things, we're finding the best possible solutions. We've had a complicated run-in to this, but the spirit of the group was there for everybody to see and we will grow from that.”
Man of the match Bellingham took issue with the suggestion that England's second-half performance showed a need for improvement, saying they would take the positives from the game.
“Commonly with the team there's a negative theme around all our games — and sometimes rightly so — but in this case you take the positives,” he said.
“OK, maybe we had to hold on at times and suffer a bit, but we kept a clean sheet and when you keep a clean sheet all you have to do is score one goal.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Pages
Cricket
Sport
Soccer