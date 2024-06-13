Players’ union Fifpro files legal claim against Fifa over Club World Cup

Fifpro has started legal action against world soccer's governing body Fifa over the expanded men's Club World Cup, the global players' union said on Thursday.

In May, Fifa said they would not consider rescheduling their 32-team Club World Cup after Fifpro and the World Leagues Association (WLA) threatened legal action if they did not review their plans.

Fifpro said England's Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and France's players union (UNFP), both of which are members, submitted a legal claim with the Brussels court of commerce on Thursday.

“Fifpro Europe member unions have today submitted a legal claim against Fifa, challenging the legality of Fifa's decisions to unilaterally set the International Match Calendar and, in particular, the decision to create and schedule the Fifa Club World Cup 2025,” Fifpro said in a statement.