Soccer

Transfer window crucial in deciding Nwabali’s future

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 26 May 2024

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is prepared to advance in his career and views the upcoming transfer window as crucial in determining his future.

Nwabali, 27,  was speaking after Chippa United’s last league game against Sekhukhune United in East London on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections

Most Read