Sekhukhune ready for another attempt in Caf Confederation Cup
Sekhukhune United interim coach Macdonald Makhubedu believes the lessons learnt from their last Caf Confederation Cup experience will come in handy in shaping his team for another crack at continental football next season.
Makhubedu, warming the seat of head coach Lehlohonolo Seema who is on special leave, said this after Noko earned their second continental spot by finishing fourth on the DStv Premiership log with 45 points...
