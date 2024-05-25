Chippa suffer narrow defeat in East London
Chippa United missed out on the DStv Premiership top eight after losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune United at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday afternoon.
Coming into the encounter, Chippa were in a five-horse race with Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows to secure the last MTN8 spot for next season...
