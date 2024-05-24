Pitso Mosimane on verge of surviving relegation with Abha Club in Saudi Pro League

Pitso Mosimane is on course to achieve his mission of saving the top-flight status of struggling Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League.
Abha Club picked up a 2-1 win over Al-Khaleej on Thursday night to move out of the relegation zone and significantly revive their chances of surviving relegation in the last round of matches next week.
With the hard-fought win, Abha Club moved to fourth from the bottom on the log standings, and their survival hopes are in their own hands as they have more points than Al Taee, Al Akhdoud and Al Hazem below them.
They will be out to beat bottom-of-the-log Al Hazem in their last match of the campaign on Monday to avoid the chop.
Sports reporter
Image: Abha Club
