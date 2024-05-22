Legendary former Tottenham Hotspur captain and England midfielder Gary Mabbutt MBE will visit Gqeberha on June 21 to entertain fans with stories from his 16-year career at the north London club.
Mabbutt, who racked up a huge 611 caps for Spurs (including 477 league appearances) during his stellar career, will speak at Old Grey as part of a fund-raiser.
The defender captained Spurs to a 1991 FA Cup win versus Nottingham Forest and was also a member of the team that won the 1984 Uefa Cup against Anderlecht.
He was capped 16 times for England. He infamously scored an own goal in extra time of the 1987 FA Cup final to give Coventry a 3-2 win.
He flourished in his career despite being diagnosed with type one diabetes at 17.
Mabbutt was an ambassador for the 2010 Soccer World Cup and was previously awarded an Honorary Master of Science degree from the University of Hertfordshire in 1998, an Honorary Doctor of Health degree from the University of Bath in 2018 and an Honorary Doctor of Law degree from the University of Bristol in 2019.
He is a global club ambassador for Tottenham Hotspur and the English Football Association, an ambassador for the Prince's Trust and an honorary vice-president of Diabetes UK.
He was honoured as an MBE in 1994.
Tables of 10 are available at R2,500 and individuals pay R250. The price includes a meal and dessert.
Bookings can be made through Mike van Vuuren on 063-221-2653, Garth Webster on 083-626-3822 or Barbara Manna on 072-200-8448.
Tottenham Hotspur legend to address fans at Old Grey
Image: Ben Radford/ALLSPORT
