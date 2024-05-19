Man City dispatch Hammers to win unprecedented fourth successive EPL title
Arsenal rally to beat Everton but have to settle for second place again
Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English Premier League title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling season as the fans turned the pitch into a sea of blue.
Two glorious early goals from league player of the season Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus before halftime brought West Ham briefly into the game.
But Rodri sealed the victory with a low 59th-minute shot from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola's side a phenomenal sixth title in seven years. Fans danced in their seats, belting out: “Champions again!” and “Are you watching Arsenal?”
Familiar scenes at the Etihad as the fans fill up the pitch to celebrate Man City's title triumph 🥳🏃 pic.twitter.com/GB9A8DKKce— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024
In one of the closest title races in Premier League history, Arsenal could have taken the championship had City dropped points. But the Londoners' 2-1 win in their game against Everton was in vain, leaving them two points behind.
City have the chance of winning the double as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next Saturday.
Foden's already brilliant season got even better when he arrowed the ball into the top corner in the second minute then capped a fine team move to sweep home the second in the 18th.
PHIL FODEN 🚀🚀🚀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024
Less than two minutes on the clock, Man City take the lead and it's a stunner!
📺 Stream live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/RScsoqIQ9S
“It's so hard to put into words what we've done today,” Foden said. “No team has ever done it. You see what it means to the fans and it means to us. Working all year for this moment.
“I thought today we just looked confident and just played our football and in the end it paid off.”
The midfielder has scored 19 league goals this season and has won six Premier League titles at just 23, making him one of England's best hopes for this year's Euros in Germany.
At the final whistle, the home fans poured onto the pitch, some letting off blue flares in celebration, while the players hugged each other in joy.
KAI HAVERTZ PUTS ARSENAL AHEAD BUT IT MAY BE TOO LATE 😬 pic.twitter.com/RCS1DciAI9— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 19, 2024
In one of the closest title races in Premier League history, Arsenal could have taken the championship had City dropped points. But the Londoners' 2-1 win in their game against Everton was in vain, leaving them two points behind.
The Gunners' 2-1 victory proved in vain as their hopes of a first Premier League title for 20 years were crushed on the final day.
Mikel Arteta's side began the day needing a win and for City to fail to beat West Ham — a scenario few inside Emirates Stadium believed would happen.
All hope looked lost when Idrissa Gueye's deflected free-kick put Everton in front and City led 2-0 but Takehiro Tomiyasu levelled before half time at around the same time that West Ham halved the deficit at City.
Kai Havertz fired home Arsenal's winner late meaning they ended the season with six successive victories but they had to settle for the runners-up spot for the second successive season.
Reuters