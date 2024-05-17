Tired Chilli Boys still chasing top-eight dream — Konqobe
Though they are exhausted with two matches to go before the curtain comes down on the DStv Premiership season, Chippa United’s players have not given up on their dream of a top-eight finish.
The Gqeberha-based side play Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (3pm), in their second-last fixture of the season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.