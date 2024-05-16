Fifa proposes mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits

World soccer's governing body Fifa will present a proposal to its congress to implement mandatory sanctions, including match forfeits, for incidents of racist abuse across all its 211 member associations, its secretary-general said on Thursday.

Mattias Grafstrom, who was formally appointed as Fifa secretary-general this week, wrote a letter to all member associations outlining the proposal, which includes rules and sanctions, action on the field and potential criminal charges.

The proposal is to be presented at the Fifa congress in Bangkok on Friday.

“We... will make racism a specific offence with mandatory inclusion in the individual Disciplinary Codes of all 211 Fifa Member Associations, differentiating racism from other incidents, giving acts of racism their own specific and severe sanctions, including match forfeits,” Grafstrom wrote.