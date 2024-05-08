Pirates beat Chippa to put pressure on Stellenbosch in battle to be bridesmaid
The push for the DStv Premiership's bridesmaid's spot has turned into an exciting two-horse race between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates heading into the last three rounds.
Mamelodi Sundowns were confirmed as champions for the seventh successive season when they thumped Kaizer Chiefs last week but Pirates stayed in contention with their polished 2-0 win over Chippa United at a lively Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Buccaneers secured this victory through a first-half double from impressive attacker Tshegofatso Mabasa as they registered their sixth league win on the trot, taking them to 50 points after 27 games.
Pirates are one point below Stellenbosch, who were held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu at Danie Craven Stadium in one of the other league matches played around the country on Wednesday night.
Pirates also beaten Chippa, who dropped to 11th spot, for the second time in less than four days after they knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup semifinals (3-1) in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Tshegofatso Mabasa is one goal away from another hat-trick 👀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 8, 2024
41' ARR 0-0 SUN
𝟒𝟐' 𝐏𝐈𝐑 𝟐-𝟎 𝐂𝐇𝐏 🎥
42' POL 0-0 RCB
43' STB 0-0 AMA
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/KUqHaNGlgV
There is a scramble to finish second because it comes with the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season, which provides a good test and breeding ground for strong players given the quality of teams competed against.
The Champions League also has good financial rewards if a team progresses to the knockout stages.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made only one change to the team that beat Chippa to secured a place in a dream Nedbank final against Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.
The Spaniard introduced captain Innocent Maela for Namibia international Deon Hotto and the move paid dividends as the Bafana Bafana international was effective at left wingback and he forced the penalty that led to Pirates' opening goal.
Visiting co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September introduced Ntsabo Azola for Craig Martin, Baraka Majogoro for Ayabulela Konqobe and Elmo Kambindu for Eva Nga in the attack but they could not affect the game in the Eastern Cape side's favour.
In the early exchanges, Pirates created most of the attacks with Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini supplying balls for attackers Relebohile Mofokeng and Mabasa but they could not find a way past Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
It was not all Pirates as Chippa also had their moments in attack with Kambindu and Sphelele Luthuli testing Bucs' defence that was marshalled by Tapelo Xoki and ever-improving Thabiso Sesame in front of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
Pirates took the lead in the 36th minute when unmarked Mabasa easily tapped home from close range connecting a well-placed pass from the right flank by Thabiso Monyane.
Six minutes later, Bucs got a penalty when Majokoro was adjudged to have handled Maela's ball in the box by referee Moses Kheswa and Mabasa stepped up to beat Nwabali and register his second of the night.
Though they got the important win to close the gap on Stellenbosch, Riveiro will have something to say to his players during corrections as they failed to score more goals in the second half.