Chippa coach Kopo alleges verbal abuse from Pirates counterpart Riveiro

Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo alleged he was verbally abused by Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro during Saturday’s 3-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal win to the Buccaneers at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Kopo said Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi apologised to Chippa’s coaching staff for the alleged conduct from the Buccaneers bench.

Riveiro shruggedthe off incident as a heated touchline exchange that he said did not cross a line.

Kopo said he hopes the altercation in an exciting but ill-tempered semifinal does not affect the atmosphere between the teams when they meet in rematch in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

“It’s a bit of a sensitive one because I’ve never been insulted by a colleague,” Kopo said in his post-match press conference.