Sundowns in seventh heaven as they wrap up league title with win over shambolic Chiefs
The beautiful, relentless and ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns machine reached new and unprecedented heights at FNB Stadium with their seventh successive Premier Soccer League championship title.
They did not just win the league again with this commanding 5-1 display that was inspired by a double from Tashreeq Mathews, they swaggered around the home of this shambolic Kaizer Chiefs side to reach an unassailable 62 points at the top of the pile.
Stellenbosch can get to 61 points only if they win their remaining four matches and this means the chasing pack are playing for second and third spots which come with continental football next season.
For Sundowns, who have broken a raft of team and individual records this season, this is a further layer in their domestic dominance and their season may end with a double as they are still in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup.
They wrapped up this league championship title with six matches to spare and coach Rulani Mokwena and his men will be highly motivated to go the entire season without defeat.
For good measure, this was a double over Chiefs.
For Chiefs and interim coach Cavin Johnson, this defeat is damaging as it leaves them eighth in the standings and with a mountain to climb to secure a place in the top eight.
With the titles wrapped up, Sundowns now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup semifinal against hoodoo side Stellenbosch on Sunday while Amakhosi will be looking to return to winning ways against TS Galaxy in their next match.
Johnson made five changes from the team that beat SuperSport United last week with Zitha Kwinika, Thatayaone Dothlokwe and Reeve Frosler coming in for Edmilson Dove, Sifiso Hlanti and Dillan Solomons in defence.
In the midfield, Johnson put faith in Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo for Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Mduduzi Shabalala, with the attack of Pule Mmodi, Christian Saile and Ashley du Preez staying the same.
It was similar for Mokwena who also made five changes from the team that beat TS Galaxy 3-0 with goalkeeper Denis Onyango coming in for Ronwen Williams and Rivaldo Coetzee for Grant Kekana in defence.
In the midfield, captain Themba Zwane made way for Neo Maema, Thembinkosi Lorch came on for Bathusi Aubaas while Lucas Ribeiro was preferred for Peter Shalulile up front.
In one of the major talking points from the first half, Msimango was sent for an early shower by referee Abongile Tom for hacking Robeiro, who looked to have clear sight of goal, on the edge of the penalty box after 19 minutes.
With their numerical advantage, Sundowns upped their tempo on the attack with the likes of Matthews, Ribeiro, Matias Esquivel and Lorch causing problems for Kwinika and Dithlokwe.
The goal finally arrived after 52 minutes when Ribeiro delivered a defence-splitting pass that sliced through the Chiefs defence in the box and to find Matthews who put the ball in the back of the net.
Sundowns increased their lead four minutes later when Ribeiro was once again the provider and this time to Esquivel who put the ball past Bruce Bvuma.
Matthews later registered his brace with a sweet left-footed shot and Chiefs got a scant consolation when Mduduzi Shabalala converted a late penalty but Ribeiro and Lorch had the final say to put the match beyond doubt in the closing stages.
