‘Rest in peace dad’: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt mourns death of his father
Image: SuperSport United/X
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is mourning the death of his father, Martin, at the weekend.
The news was confirmed by the club, which posted on X: “SuperSport United Football Club and management would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the Hunt family.
“This after the passing of the father (Martin Hunt) of senior team head coach Gavin Hunt.
“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Former Moroka Swallows, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt posted: “Rest in peace dad. You waited for me today to come and see you. Love you.”
