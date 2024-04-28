Pirates dethrone Royal at Harry Gwala to stay in race for second place

Orlando Pirates continued their recent scoring exploits as they demolished Royal AM 4-0 to maintain their winning momentum in their DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was Pirates' fourth in succession across all competitions as they have finally managed to keep some consistency this season. The result kept the Buccaneers' hopes finishing second alive.

Pirates are in third place on 43 points from 25 matches, though face a stern test chasing red-hot, second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who thrashed Polokwane City 5-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.

Royal remain in danger of contesting the playoffs in 13th place, though with 29 points should avoid that fate in their remaining six matches.