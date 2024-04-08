Chippa set sights high after vanquishing Chiefs
We’re aiming for top eight, says co-coach September
Chippa United can finish within the top eight and possibly even higher if they continue their good form in the DStv Premiership, co-coach Thabo September said.
When September and his partner, Kwanele Kopo, were appointed in December their main objective and mandate given by club chair Siviwe Mpengesi was to save their premiership status...
