Doctors give Makhehlene Makhaula all-clear after collapse: Orlando Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Doctors have given Makhehlene Makhaula the all-clear to resume training after the Orlando Pirates midfielder collapsed during Bucs' 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-16 win against first-division Hungry Lions on Saturday.
Makhaula was stretchered off the Orlando Stadium pitch and replaced by Thalente Mbatha a minute into first-half added time.
“Orlando Pirates can confirm Makhehlene Makhaula has been given the all-clear to resume training in the coming days after his early [exit] from the Nedbank Cup round of 16 fixture against Hungry Lions,” the club said.
“The 34-year-old had to be stretchered off the field after complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath. He was treated by the club’s medical team with assistance from the medics and promptly transferred to Milpark Hospital.
“All necessary investigations have been conducted, and the player has since been discharged after consultation with a specialist.
“Makhaula is scheduled to return to training on Wednesday after assessment by the Pirates medical team.”
Pirates said Makhaula had been “been given a few days to rest before he can rejoin his teammates”.
“I have been ordered to rest and have been taking it easy,” the player was quoted as saying.
“The coach and the team doctor will advise on how quickly I can rejoin the team, but I’m feeling 100% and ready to go.”
Pirates' next game is their DStv Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 30 after the Fifa international break.
