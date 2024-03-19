Chippa showing steady improvement, says Kopo

There is a wave of optimism flowing through the Chippa United camp since the arrival of co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo in January.
Despite occupying 13th place out of 16 teams in the DStv Premiership, the co-coaches have only lost to defending champion Mamelodi Sundowns in five matches at the helm.
The Chilli Boys will now face TS Galaxy in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating ABC Motsepe sides NC Pros and FC Raven, both by a 2-1 margin in the early stages of the cup competition.
Kopo, who is from Kariega, said the team's blend of experience and youth has contributed to the steady progress in both league and cup.
The coach said they did not want to make radical changes to the squad when they arrived.
They first looked at all the games Chippa played under previous coach Morgan Mammila and worked on improving but at the same time slowly introducing what they saw fit.
“We had to find a balance and also try to do our best with the players who we had rather than do a whole squad change because we just didn't have the time,” Kopo said.
“So, we believe we have a good squad, we believe there a lot of good talent coming in from the Eastern Cape.
“There are good players from the MDC team also and the key is to try to find that balance.
“Even now we feel that we are not there yet, but the team has shown improvement.
“When we play, we look a little bit better organised, we create more chances now to score.
“Yes, we still need to improve on the finishing, but we believe we defend better as a team now.”
Meanwhile, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic said he was expecting a tough but interesting clash in the quarterfinal against the Chill Boys.
“At this stage of the competition, you cannot expect to play against any easy opponent.”
“It's very tough. Why? Because they have come so far, meaning they have shown quality, and if we talk about our next opponent, I think that they lost only one game in the last five matches.
“It just speaks to the new staff and coaches there. It's a very tough team to play against, very strong physically.
“So yes, it will be an interesting game and we will prepare ourselves to increase our chances of winning the game. Our dream is to be in the semifinals,” Ramovic said.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
