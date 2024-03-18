Chippa relieved after booking Nedbank Cup last eight spot

Chippa United’s coaching staff sat nervously staring defeat in the face as the clock inched towards the 80th minute with ABC Motsepe side Ravens FC moments away from delivering the latest David vs Goliath feat during the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at the BCM Stadium in East London on Saturday.
The Bizana side had taken a shock lead four minutes into the game when Samkelo Ngcungama beat Africa Cup of Nations goalkeeper hero Stanley Nwabali despite playing against the wind.
“We were worried when we were trailing despite creating chances,” Chippa co-coach Thabo September said.
Chippa’s woes were compounded when they were reduced to 10 men after Namibian international Elmo Kambindu received marching orders for collecting a second yellow card for his rough tackle on Avela Cezu, having earned the first booking for a similar offence on Lindile Mhlanganyelwa.
The red card appeared to galvanise Chippa, whose players towered over their opponents, as they began to play carpet football and abandoned the aerial game plan they had employed in the first half.
While the aerial attacks threatened to break the opposition with Ravens’ Ntando Mbangatha clearing off the line a goal-bound Kambindu shot, the lower-tier side defended as a unit to preserve the lead to the break.
Former Kaizer Chiefs player Kamohelo Mahlatsi was a constant thorn on the left flank, often outpacing Ravens’ diminutive defenders as the DStv Premiership outfit searched for the equaliser.
The difference in class began to tell as Ravens’ inexperience crept in when they cleared the ball to the feet of the opposition.
They also conceded unnecessary corner kicks in their haste to ward off Chippa’s onslaught and that was where they were punished.
With 10 minutes remaining, Chippa struck from one of the corner kicks when man-of-the-match Thabo Makhele rose unmarked to head home the equaliser.
The goal seemed to punch the fighting spirit out of the minnows though they kept defending with gusto to take the match to extra time.
Chippa fortified the attack with a slew of substitutions as they sought a killer blow.
With five minutes left in extra time, Chippa again pounced from a corner kick with one of the substitutes Andile Mbenyane, who had replaced the wasteful Eva Nga Bienvenu, powering home the winner.
The goal calmed the nerves on the Chippa bench as it all but ensured progression to the quarterfinals.
September said they had been hopeful Ravens would finally wilt under the pressure.
“We played well, especially in the second half, while they gradually subsided, but we needed just one goal to break them,” he said.
“But we must doff the hat to them for giving us a competitive game and for their determination to fight to the end.
“It was indeed a good game but we showed character to stick to our game plan.”
Despite the loss, Ravens, who are third on the ABC Motsepe log in their stream, left the field with their heads held high.
Their style of play was cheered on by the spectators, who drowned out the home team supporters, with some of their players, such as Fezile Ngcobo, knitting enterprising passes together to send the stadium into delirium.
Chippa relieved after booking Nedbank Cup last eight spot
Ravens FC concede unnecessarily in haste to ward off Chilli Boys’ onslaught
Image: DERYCK FOSTER/BACKPAGEPIX
