Pirates thump Hungry Lions to stay on course to defend Nedbank Cup
Orlando Pirates are still very much on course to defend the Nedbank Cup after advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition.
Pirates were 4-0 winners over first division side Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium despite a stuttering start.
Lions' defender Morena Monaheng was unlucky to see his attempted clearance beating his own keeper Glen Baadjies in the 21st minute for Bucs’ opening goal.
Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa doubled Pirates’ lead in the 66th minute at a time in which the visitors, who finished the match with 10 men, were pushing for an equalizer.
Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng added the third the 72nd minute before Mabasa completed his brace with a wonder strike taken just outside the area in the fourth minute of added time.
But this was a very scrappy match, especially in the first half in which Pirates failed to create chances despite having the lion’s share of possession.
Lions relied on counterattacks to try and break the Pirates defence but that could not yield any positive outcome for the Northern Cape side.
There was a huge scare in the 40th of this match when Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula collapsed on the field and had to be stretched off and replaced by Thalente Mbatha after having problems with breathing.
It wasn’t clear if Makhehlene was taken straight to the hospital or got medical help inside the stadium.
The second stanza finished in better vein as Pirates took full advantage of having an extra man.
Patrick Maswanganyi, the man-of-the-match in the derby, Saleng, who scored a brace, and Relebohile Mofokeng, initially struggled to control the proceedings the way they were expected.
But once Pirates gained an advantage of playing with extra men after Lions defender S’bongakonke Gamede was shown a red card in the 58th after tripping Maswanganyi who was through on goal, they gained more control of the match and managed to score the last three goals.
What also didn't help Pirates was the erratic performance by their fullbacks, Innocent Maela on the left and Thabiso Monyane on the right.
Both players had spells where they surged forward but their lack of providing a clinical final ball to the attackers let Pirates down.
But Riveiro will be happy with how his team finished this match and how they utilised their advantage when Lions were reduced to 10 men.
Pirates joined Stellenbosch FC, AmaZulu FC, SuperSport United, Chippa United and Pretoria University in the last 8. The eight teams will be completed today (Sunday) following Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Maritzburg United and D’General against TS Galaxy in Free State.
Scorers
Orlando Pirates (0) 4
Hungry Lions (0) 0
Scorers: Morena Monaheng (21m, own goal); Tshegofatso Mabasa (66m; 90+4); Monnapule Saleng (72m)