DStv Premiership side Chippa United needed two set-piece goals after they were reduced to 10 men to finally impose their will and beat stubborn ABC Motsepe opponents Ravens 2-1 to book their spot in the Nedbank Cup last eight at BCM Stadium in East London on Saturday.
In an unusual Eastern Cape derby, the lower-tier side took a surprise lead four minutes into the game when Samkelo Ngcungama beat Africa Cup of Nations goalkeeper hero Stanley Nwabali despite playing against the wind.
Spurred on by a lively crowd which outnumbered the home side supporters, Ravens matched their more illustrious foes strength for strength and never seemed to be overawed by the occasion.
Caught on the back foot, Chippa opted to use aerial bombardment against their decidedly smaller-framed opponents but the Ravens' defence stood firm though the ball had to be cleared off the line twice. But they held on to the lead going to the break.
It wasn't until Chippa were dealt a low blow when Elmo Kambindu was sent for an early shower for a second bookable offence that the lone provincial PSL representatives began playing more purposefully.
They abandoned their aerial balls and matched their opponents on the ground forcing them to concede numerous corner kicks.
From then, the men were separated from the boys as Chippa ruthlessly used the set pieces to good effect with the man-of-the-match Thabo Mokhele leaping unmarked to head home the equaliser 10 minutes from time.
The goal punched the fighting spirit out of the Bizana side though they gallantly held through regulation time to take the match into extra-time.
But Ravens resembled a balloon which had suddenly been robbed of its air as Chippa grew in confidence despite their numerical disadvantage.
With Ravens committing elementary errors, Chippa pounced with five minutes remaining through Andile Mbenyane's thumping header.
Ten-man Chippa survive scare to book Nedbank Cup last eight spot
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
