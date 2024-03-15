Chippa United will be looking to progress to the next stage of the Nedbank Cup when they play ABC Motsepe League soccer side FC Ravens on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium (3pm).
This clash will be the second official game played at the revamped East London venue in almost eight years and it follows Chippa’s 1-1 league draw against Cape Town City.
Goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kayden Francis saw the Gqeberha-based side beat ABC Motsepe league side NC Pros 2-1 to progress to the next stage of the Nedbank competition.
Eva Nga will be looking to once again add his name to the list of goal-scorers in Saturday’s Cup fixture.
Meanwhile, Bizana-based Ravens booked themselves a spot in the last 16 after they beat fellow third-tier side Spain FC from the North West 3-1 on penalties. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.
The two Eastern Cape sides will now meet in a David versus Goliath fixture this weekend.
As in the bible story, the Nedbank Cup has proven many times that lower division sides are capable of winning against PSL teams.
This season Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out by Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD) side Milford FC, losing 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the last 32.
There is no doubt that FC Raven will also pull out all the stops to try to get a win against Chippa when the two sides meet at the Buffalo City Stadium.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa United looking to avoid Nedbank Cup upset against Ravens
Soccer reporter
Image: BACKPAGEPICS
Chippa United will be looking to progress to the next stage of the Nedbank Cup when they play ABC Motsepe League soccer side FC Ravens on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium (3pm).
This clash will be the second official game played at the revamped East London venue in almost eight years and it follows Chippa’s 1-1 league draw against Cape Town City.
Goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kayden Francis saw the Gqeberha-based side beat ABC Motsepe league side NC Pros 2-1 to progress to the next stage of the Nedbank competition.
Eva Nga will be looking to once again add his name to the list of goal-scorers in Saturday’s Cup fixture.
Meanwhile, Bizana-based Ravens booked themselves a spot in the last 16 after they beat fellow third-tier side Spain FC from the North West 3-1 on penalties. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.
The two Eastern Cape sides will now meet in a David versus Goliath fixture this weekend.
As in the bible story, the Nedbank Cup has proven many times that lower division sides are capable of winning against PSL teams.
This season Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out by Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD) side Milford FC, losing 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the last 32.
There is no doubt that FC Raven will also pull out all the stops to try to get a win against Chippa when the two sides meet at the Buffalo City Stadium.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Pages
Rugby
Cricket
Sport